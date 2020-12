You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Marty Wilde becomes one of the first celebrities to have Covid-19 jab



Mandatory credit: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Rock and roll starMarty Wilde has said getting the Covid-19 vaccination is β€œthe right thing todo” after becoming one of the first.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 3 days ago People with history of allergic reactions urged not to have Covid-19 vaccine



People who have a history of significant allergic reactions should not have Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 4 days ago First person to receive Covid-19 vaccine leaves hospital



A 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person in the world to have the Pfizer vaccine has been discharged from hospital. Margaret Keenan was given the coronavirus jab at University Hospital.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:27 Published 5 days ago