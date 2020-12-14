NYC Restaurant will soon charge diners $50 for on-site COVID-19 test
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) There will be an expensive new addition to City Winery’s menu soon: a mandatory $50 COVID-19 nasal swab. The restaurant and performance space located at New York City’s Hudson River Park announced Wednesday that it will soon charge customers $50 for a rapid COVID-19 test administered at the door. Effective Tuesday, the test...
