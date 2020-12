You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Plane crash in Tampa



A small plane crashed in Tampa, causing power outages. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 30:31 Published 4 days ago Rep. Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election



Rep. Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP, Cites Trump's Efforts to Overturn Election. Rep. Mitchell, a Republican from Michigan, told CNN that he is withdrawing his "engagement and association with the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago TV Measurement Is Key in 2021, Omnicom Media Group’s Matt Kramer



Matthew Kramer wants to sell brands on the power of connected TV - but the paucity of effective measurement is making it difficult, So the managing director or advanced advertising at Omnicom Media.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:19 Published 1 week ago