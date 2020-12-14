Smoking gun email from Hunter Biden proves that daddy Joe was in on the China deals

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News



The electoral college has confirmed the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential election of 2020. With the confirmation of the November result, Donald Trump's efforts at overturning the election.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:13 Published 31 minutes ago President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote



President-elect Joe Biden officially secured the presidency after the Electoral College met to give him and Vice President-elect Harris 306 votes. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:50 Published 4 hours ago Pennsylvania Casts 20 Electoral Votes For Joe Biden



Pennsylvania cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden; KDKA's Jon Delano reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:31 Published 6 hours ago