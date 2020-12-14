Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Smoking gun email from Hunter Biden proves that daddy Joe was in on the China deals

NaturalNews.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden (we don’t think he won jack this year in terms of a free and fair election) has been saying for years he ‘doesn’t know anything’ about the international business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden. When news broke previously that Hunter Biden was being paid the big bucks...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Hunter Biden Must Disclose All Details Of Burisma Dealings

Hunter Biden Must Disclose All Details Of Burisma Dealings 00:28

 Hunter Biden has been asked to provide information related to his work at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. He will make the disclosures as part of the DOJ tax investigation, a source involved in the process told the Associated Press. The president-elect's second son has also been asked to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News

The electoral college has confirmed the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential election of 2020. With the confirmation of the November result, Donald Trump's efforts at overturning the election..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote [Video]

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote

President-elect Joe Biden officially secured the presidency after the Electoral College met to give him and Vice President-elect Harris 306 votes.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50Published
Pennsylvania Casts 20 Electoral Votes For Joe Biden [Video]

Pennsylvania Casts 20 Electoral Votes For Joe Biden

Pennsylvania cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:31Published