Smoking gun email from Hunter Biden proves that daddy Joe was in on the China deals
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden (we don’t think he won jack this year in terms of a free and fair election) has been saying for years he ‘doesn’t know anything’ about the international business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden. When news broke previously that Hunter Biden was being paid the big bucks...
(Natural News) Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden (we don’t think he won jack this year in terms of a free and fair election) has been saying for years he ‘doesn’t know anything’ about the international business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden. When news broke previously that Hunter Biden was being paid the big bucks...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources