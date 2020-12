Results of Dominion forensic analysis to be released in Antrim County, Mich. Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

(Natural News) A security company tasked with forensically auditing 16 Dominion Voting Systems machines in Antrim County, Mich., has been given the green light by a circuit court judge to release its findings. Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer of Michigan’s 13th district told attorney Matthew DePerno that Allied Security Operations Group can furnish evidence in a... 👓 View full article

