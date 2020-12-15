Leaked documents show Justin Trudeau welcomed Chinese troops to train at Canadian military bases
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () (Natural News) A newly released 34-page document that has been dubbed “The China Files” contains shocking revelations about how Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sold out his nation’s people in order to placate communist China. Among the revelations is evidence showing that Trudeau raged at the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for cancelling his invitation to...
As the Farmer Protests rages on in India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks in support of the Indian Farmers and their right to protest has not gone down well with the Indian Government..
India on Friday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to the Ministry of External Affairs to protest against the remarks made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Such actions, if continued, would have..