Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York City may need to shutdown after Christmas due to virus, Mayor Bill de Blasio says

Newsday Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
New York City may need to undergo another shutdown possibly after Christmas because of rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizationsÂ and deaths, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.Â 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: City Issues Snow Alert, Putting Restaurants On Notice To Halt Outdoor Dining Ahead Of Wednesday Storm

City Issues Snow Alert, Putting Restaurants On Notice To Halt Outdoor Dining Ahead Of Wednesday Storm 02:49

 New York City issued a snow alert on Monday night, causing another headache for restaurant owners before a storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the Tri-State on Wednesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

De Blasio Says NYC Prepared For Winter Storm [Video]

De Blasio Says NYC Prepared For Winter Storm

This year, due to outdoor dining, poses new challenges. Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed that Tuesday morning.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published
You Can Stay Overnight In The Iconic NYC Toy Store That Featured In Home Alone And Big [Video]

You Can Stay Overnight In The Iconic NYC Toy Store That Featured In Home Alone And Big

An iconic New York City toy store is offering one family the chance to spend a magical night in the store. FAO SCHWARZ, the oldest toy store in U.S., is opening to the public for one night only via..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Top 5 tips to get into the Christmas spirit [Video]

Top 5 tips to get into the Christmas spirit

Now more than ever we all need some Christmas spirit to get us through the rest of this year.So we have made a list of the top 5 things you should be doing to maximise the festive cheer in your..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Is Andrew Yang Running for Mayor? All Signs Point to Yes

 The former Democratic presidential candidate is meeting with New York City power brokers and telling them he intends to enter the race to succeed Bill de Blasio.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

De Blasio says coronavirus shutdown coming 'in the weeks ahead,' possibly right after Christmas

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday said a new shutdown in New York City could be coming within weeks, possibly right after Christmas, as the Big...
FOXNews.com

Bill de Blasio Warns ‘Full Shutdown’ of New York City Could Happen Within Weeks

 On the same day an ICU nurse became the first person in New York to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the city's Mayor Bill de Blasio shared some upsetting news...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comUpworthy