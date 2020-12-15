New York City may need to shutdown after Christmas due to virus, Mayor Bill de Blasio says
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
New York City may need to undergo another shutdown possibly after Christmas because of rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizationsÂ and deaths, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.Â
New York City may need to undergo another shutdown possibly after Christmas because of rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizationsÂ and deaths, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.Â
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources