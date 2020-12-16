Global  
 

Grandmother died on the phone with her daughter after COVID outbreak hit care home

CBC.ca Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Evelyn Partridge, 78, died after first showing signs of contracting COVID-19, 10 to 11 days earlier. She lived at McKinney Place where there are now more than 50 cases of the disease.
