Grandmother died on the phone with her daughter after COVID outbreak hit care home

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine.



Sandra Lindsay works as a critical care nurse in the NYC borough of Queens at Long Island Jewish Medical Centre. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 13 hours ago New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine



New York Nurse Is the First Person in US to Receive COVID Vaccine. Sandra Lindsay works as a critical care nurse in the NYC borough of Queens at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Receiving the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:12 Published 1 day ago US Hits Highest 1-Day COVID-19 Death Toll



The COVID Tracking Project reported 3,054 coronavirus-related deaths on December 9th. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 5 days ago