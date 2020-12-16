COVID-19 has now killed more Albertans than last 10 flu seasons combined
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () COVID-19 has killed more people in Alberta than the last 10 flu seasons combined, and the number of Albertans aged 20-39 diagnosed with COVID-19 would fill three of the province's stadiums. The sobering statistics were offered by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw Wednesday, as she urged people to take the virus seriously.
