Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some Vials Of COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Extra Doses, Expanding Supply, FDA Says

NPR Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The Food and Drug Administration says is advising health workers to use "every full dose obtainable" to help speed up the nationwide immunization campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some Of New York's Moderna's Vaccine Vials Have An Extra Dose [Video]

Some Of New York's Moderna's Vaccine Vials Have An Extra Dose

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has great news for the state of New York. Cuomo said the state has found additional doses in its vaccine vials from Moderna. The vials, which were thought to hold 10..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
100 million more COVID vaccine doses on the way [Video]

100 million more COVID vaccine doses on the way

Pfizer and Biotech will supply one hundred million additional doses of the COVID vaccine to the US. This comes after the first doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Southern Nevada.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:01Published
Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects [Video]

Doctors Vaccinated With COVID Vaccine Talk Side Effects

Last week, the FDA authorized emergency use of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first doses went to frontline healthcare workers. Three doctors who spoke to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

FDA Says Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Vials Could Have 2 Extra Doses In Them

 The agency said vaccinators should "use every full dose obtainable" to inoculate more Americans.
Upworthy

Extra Pfizer vaccine doses bring hope to one Ohio hospital

 The FDA granted emergency authorization to Moderna's vaccine. An initial batch of six million doses will begin shipping out this weekend, and Moderna says it...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyUSATODAY.comUpworthy

Hospitals Discover a Surprise in Their Pfizer Vaccine Deliveries: Extra Doses

 Pharmacists have found that they can squeeze an additional dose from some of the glass vials that were supposed to contain five doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
NYTimes.com