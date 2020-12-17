Some Vials Of COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Extra Doses, Expanding Supply, FDA Says
Thursday, 17 December 2020 (
1 week ago) The Food and Drug Administration says is advising health workers to use "every full dose obtainable" to help speed up the nationwide immunization campaign.
