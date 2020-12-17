As Ontario's COVID-19 cases keep rising, calls grow for tighter holiday lockdown

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Germany to impose stricter COVID lockdown during holiday season



Chancellor Merkel says schools and most shops to close from Wednesday to battle rise in coronavirus cases. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:15 Published 3 days ago How Americans are staying optimistic as we head into the end of the year



Since over half (55%) say 2020 was the worst year of their lives, Americans are holding their loved ones tighter as they look to close out the year with a sense of optimism, according to new research.A.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago As COVID-19 Infections Soar, Toronto Goes Into A Month Of Lockdown



Canada's largest city is now on lockdown for four weeks. CNN reports officials on Friday shut down Toronto shops, businesses, and restaurants, and banned indoor gatherings. The move comes in an.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published on November 21, 2020