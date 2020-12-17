Global  
 

As Ontario's COVID-19 cases keep rising, calls grow for tighter holiday lockdown

CBC.ca Thursday, 17 December 2020
COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly in Ontario's biggest cities than at any point in the pandemic, prompting calls to strengthen and expand the province's lockdown measures through the Christmas period.
