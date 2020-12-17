Dominion Voting Systems use SolarWinds, the software that was just hacked worldwide
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () (Natural News) On Monday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an emergency memo warning all “federal civilian agencies” to “power down” their systems that use SolarWinds Orion products due to a hack. And one of these systems, we have since learned, is none other than Dominion Voting Systems. The SolarWinds hack, CISA determined,...
The IT firm SolarWinds suffered a massive hack when attackers plugged malicious code into the company's software.
According to Business Insider, the code was then distributed to 18,000 of its 300,000..