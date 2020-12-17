Global  
 

Dominion Voting Systems use SolarWinds, the software that was just hacked worldwide

Thursday, 17 December 2020
(Natural News) On Monday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an emergency memo warning all “federal civilian agencies” to “power down” their systems that use SolarWinds Orion products due to a hack. And one of these systems, we have since learned, is none other than Dominion Voting Systems. The SolarWinds hack, CISA determined,...
News video: Dominion CEO debunks 'bizarre allegations' pushed by Trump team

Dominion CEO debunks 'bizarre allegations' pushed by Trump team 03:04

 CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, John Poulos, debunks some of the conspiracy theories pushed by President Trump and his legal team regarding the 2020 presidential election results.

Hacked SolarWinds platform was used in Dominion Voting Systems, making the entire election subject to cyber interference

 (Natural News) The Indian journal GreatGameIndia has verified that Dominion Voting Systems machines do, in fact, use the SolarWinds software platform that was...
NaturalNews.com