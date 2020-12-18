Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pentagon orders shutdown of all classified internal communications networks running SolarWinds Orion software

NaturalNews.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) After it was discovered earlier in the week that hackers had inserted Trojan Horse malware into the SolarWinds Orion security software used by a large swath of government agencies, the Pentagon issued an emergency memo calling for the immediate shutdown of a classified internal communications network known as the Secret Internet Protocol Router...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like