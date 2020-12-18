Hacked SolarWinds platform was used in Dominion Voting Systems, making the entire election subject to cyber interference
Friday, 18 December 2020 () (Natural News) The Indian journal GreatGameIndia has verified that Dominion Voting Systems machines do, in fact, use the SolarWinds software platform that was exploited and hacked earlier in the week. An archived screenshot of the Dominion website’s login portal shows SolarWinds written clearly at the bottom of the page as a software partner since 1995....