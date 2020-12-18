Four volunteers immunized with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine developed Bell's palsy; FDA denies jab caused it
Friday, 18 December 2020 () (Natural News) Four volunteers who were given Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in clinical trials developed facial paralysis. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that the four participants experienced Bell’s palsy, a rare condition in which one side of the face is temporarily paralyzed. While the FDA did not state that the vaccine directly caused the paralysis,...
FDA Advises Watching for
Bell's Palsy in COVID-19
Vaccine Recipients.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a 54-page staff report on Dec. 15.
recommending that those who receive
Pfizer or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
are monitored for the condition.
Not enough people experienced...