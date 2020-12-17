Courts haven't decided facts on voter fraud, found excuses to dismiss Trump's cases: Rand Paul Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

(Natural News) Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) rejected the notion that courts have “decided the facts” amid allegations of election fraud during the Nov. 3 election. (Article by Jack Phillips republished from TheEpochTimes.com) “The courts have not decided the facts,” Paul said during an election integrity hearing on Wednesday. “The courts never looked at the facts. The courts... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rand Paul Gives Misleading Information



Sen. Rand Paul gave an interview with Fox News, where he gave very misleading information about the COVID-19 virus. He claimed that the millions of people who have survived COVID-19 should "celebrate".. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published on November 13, 2020

