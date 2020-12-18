Ontario to hold emergency meeting with hospital heads amid call for wider COVID-19 lockdowns Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with top hospital officials today for an emergency meeting as rising COVID-19 cases put increasing strain on the health-care system in the province. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CHI Health officials discuss emergency departments amid rising COVID-19 cases



Officials with CHI Health are holding a meeting to discuss what the health system is doing to take some pressure off of hospital emergency departments. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 01:43 Published on November 19, 2020

