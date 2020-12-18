Global  
 

Ontario to hold emergency meeting with hospital heads amid call for wider COVID-19 lockdowns

CBC.ca Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with top hospital officials today for an emergency meeting as rising COVID-19 cases put increasing strain on the health-care system in the province.
