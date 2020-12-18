Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trudeau offers somber Christmas message but says 500,000 vaccine doses are coming early in the new year

CBC.ca Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged today that Christmas won't be the same this year, with wide swaths of the country under COVID-related lockdowns, he said there's reason for optimism in 2021 now that hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses are expected to arrive early in the new year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Jersey Gets Fewer COVID Vaccine Doses Than Expected

New Jersey Gets Fewer COVID Vaccine Doses Than Expected 02:09

 Health care workers were first in line to get vaccinated for the coronavirus this week, and with Moderna joining Pfizer in being approved by regulators, millions more doses are on the way. But the roll-out hasn't been perfect; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Babies born in 2020 - I [Video]

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Babies born in 2020 - I

Could there be a better way to welcome the new year that with a tiny new tot in Hollywood? This lot couldn’t agree more.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Some Of New York's Moderna's Vaccine Vials Have An Extra Dose [Video]

Some Of New York's Moderna's Vaccine Vials Have An Extra Dose

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has great news for the state of New York. Cuomo said the state has found additional doses in its vaccine vials from Moderna. The vials, which were thought to hold 10..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
Fremont Street and New Year's Eve [Video]

Fremont Street and New Year's Eve

There won't be any live entertainment on Fremont Street for New Year's Eve but people will still need to pay a $25 security fee if they want to hang out there.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published