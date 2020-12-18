Trudeau offers somber Christmas message but says 500,000 vaccine doses are coming early in the new year
Friday, 18 December 2020 () While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged today that Christmas won't be the same this year, with wide swaths of the country under COVID-related lockdowns, he said there's reason for optimism in 2021 now that hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses are expected to arrive early in the new year.
