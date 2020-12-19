India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year.



Additional cases in the past 24 hours dropped to 25,152 from a peak of nearly 100,000 in mid-September. The epidemic has infected nearly 1% of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, second to the worst-hit United States.



The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 347 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 145,136.



Dr. Randeep Guleria, a government health expert, said India is keeping its fingers crossed as the cases tend to increase in winter months.



“If we can sustain our declining trend for the next two to three months, we should be able to start the vaccination program and start moving away from the pandemic,” Guleria told The Associated Press.



India is home to some of the world’s biggest vaccine-makers and there are five vaccine candidates under different phases of trial in the country.



The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine-maker, is licensed to produce the Oxford University-AstraZeneca shots. India’s Bharat Biotech vaccine also is a front-runner, and the two vaccines are expected to get authorization for emergency use within weeks, said Guleria.



India aims to provide vaccines to 250 million people by July 2021. The government is planning to receive 450 million to 500 million doses, the Health Ministry said.



The first group will include health care and front-line workers. The second group to receive the COVID 19 vaccine will be people over 50 years of age and those under 50 with comorbid conditions, it said.



The pace of new cases has slowed down. It took India 12 days to get from 5 million to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19: India records 24,010 new cases in last 24 hours



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 17 reported single-day spike of 24,010 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 355 deaths in the same period.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 2 days ago Dr. Fauci Urges US to ‘Overcome’ COVID-19 Denial



Dr. Fauci Urges U.S. to ‘Overcome’ COVID-19 Denial. Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about COVID-19 at the 'Wall Street Journal' CEO Council summit on Dec. 8. . During the summit, Dr. Fauci addressed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago With over 36,000 new infections, India's COVID tally climbs to 96.44 lakh



India's COVID-19 case tally rose to 96,44,222 on December 06 after reporting 36,011 new infections over the last 24 hours. 482 fatalities linked with the novel coronavirus was recorded in the same.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources COVID-19: For third time in a month, daily cases dip to below 30,000 The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month taking India's virus caseload to 99.06 lakh, while the number of people who have...

Mid-Day 4 days ago





