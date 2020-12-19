Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hospital fire kills 8 COVID-19 patients at ICU in Turkey

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A fire broke out Saturday at an intensive care unit treating COVID-19 patients in southern Turkey after an oxygen cylinder exploded, killing eight people, state-run media reported.

The Anadolu news agency said the fire took place at the privately-run Sanko University Hospital unit in Gaziantep. It cited a hospital statement identifying the victims as being between 56 and 85. The fire was quickly brought under control.

The statement said 14 patients undergoing intensive care treatment were transferred to other hospitals. An investigation was underway.

The provincial governor's office later said 19 patients were in the unit when a “high pressure oxygen device” exploded at 4:45 a.m. (0145GMT). Other than the fatalities, no others were injured in the fire, it sad.

Intensive care units across Turkey currently have a 74% bed occupancy rate due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to government figures, although medical associations say the figure is higher and their hospitals are overrun with COVID-19 patients.

On Friday evening, Turkey's Health Ministry reported 26,410 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total since March to 1.98 million. The figure includes asymptomatic cases, which Ankara did not report in the four months up to late November, prompting criticism that the government was trying to hide the extent of the country's outbreak.

Turkey hit a record daily high of 246 COVID-19-related deaths reported Friday for an overall reported coronavirus death toll of 17,610.

__

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Valleywise Health temporarily reached ICU capacity this week

Valleywise Health temporarily reached ICU capacity this week 02:17

 Valleywise Health hit ICU capacity this week and had to find "not normal" places for additional patients who required that level of care. On Wednesday, Valleywise Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Michael White said capacity had improved and three ICU beds were available. It's a number that is...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Flash Fire Jet Truck Roasts Turkey [Video]

Flash Fire Jet Truck Roasts Turkey

Occurred on November 5, 2015 / Darnell Racing Enterprises Inc, Missouri, USA Info From Licensor: The Flash Fire Jet Truck has a fire breathing 12,000 horsepower jet engine and reaches speeds exceeding..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:57Published
Healthcare workers cope with the stress of taking care of patients during pandemic [Video]

Healthcare workers cope with the stress of taking care of patients during pandemic

As the pandemic enters a second wave, healthcare workers are finding it more difficult to manage the pressure of treating the growing number of patients.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 04:04Published
Helplessness, Hope At Regions Hospital As ICU Beds Fill Up With COVID Patients [Video]

Helplessness, Hope At Regions Hospital As ICU Beds Fill Up With COVID Patients

Twin Cities hospitals are bracing for the unknown after a Thanksgiving holiday that could mean another surge in COVID-19 patients in the next week or two, Liz Collin reports (2:29). WCCO 4 News At 6 -..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:29Published