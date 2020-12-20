Thailand reports 548 new virus cases, highest daily spike Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )





The 548 new cases, most of them connected with an outbreak at a wholesale seafood market on the outskirts of Bangkok, come after Thailand saw only a small number of infections over the past several months due to strict border and quarantine controls.



Health officials said 516 of the new cases, most of them migrant workers from Myanmar, were found in



All of those infections were linked to a 67-year-old seafood vendor who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier, the director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, Opas Karnkawinpong, said in a news conference broadcast to all TV channels on Saturday night.



The first case at the market was confirmed on Thursday, followed by 13 more on Friday.



“While there is a likelihood of finding more infections in crowded foreign communities around the shrimp market, they are low-risk groups because they are working age and healthy," Opas said. He said most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic.



Samut Sakhon Gov. Veerasak Vichitsangsri said late Saturday that strict measures, including a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew, will be taken in the province to combat the outbreak. The restrictions will be in effect until Jan. 3.



Samut Sakhon is 34 kilometers (21 miles) southwest of Bangkok, the capital.



With fewer than 5,000 cases and 60 deaths, Thailand has been able to control the virus. Prior to this week's outbreak, there had been very few cases of local transmission and life was mostly back to normal. BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily tally in a country that had largely brought the pandemic under control.The 548 new cases, most of them connected with an outbreak at a wholesale seafood market on the outskirts of Bangkok, come after Thailand saw only a small number of infections over the past several months due to strict border and quarantine controls.Health officials said 516 of the new cases, most of them migrant workers from Myanmar, were found in connection with the outbreak at the Klang Koong shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province.All of those infections were linked to a 67-year-old seafood vendor who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier, the director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, Opas Karnkawinpong, said in a news conference broadcast to all TV channels on Saturday night.The first case at the market was confirmed on Thursday, followed by 13 more on Friday.“While there is a likelihood of finding more infections in crowded foreign communities around the shrimp market, they are low-risk groups because they are working age and healthy," Opas said. He said most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic.Samut Sakhon Gov. Veerasak Vichitsangsri said late Saturday that strict measures, including a 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew, will be taken in the province to combat the outbreak. The restrictions will be in effect until Jan. 3.Samut Sakhon is 34 kilometers (21 miles) southwest of Bangkok, the capital.With fewer than 5,000 cases and 60 deaths, Thailand has been able to control the virus. Prior to this week's outbreak, there had been very few cases of local transmission and life was mostly back to normal. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MSDH reports 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths



The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths including two in Hancock County and two in Pearl River County. Credit: WXXVDT2 Published 15 hours ago Pa. Health Dept. Reports 9,605 New Coronavirus Cases



The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,605 new cases of Coronavirus and 230 additional deaths Wednesday. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:23 Published 18 hours ago South Korea's virus cases surge



South Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday (December 23) that the country reported 1,092 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday (December 22) midnight, the second highest since.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published 23 hours ago

