Ontario to implement provincewide lockdown on Christmas Eve, sources say

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Xmas lights carry message to cheer Londoners up on Lockdown Eve



Christmas lights carried a heartwarming message for Londoners on Wednesday (November 4), the eve of the UK's second lockdown.It read: "To London. With love for the kindness helping warm our winter. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published on November 4, 2020