Ontario to implement provincewide lockdown on Christmas Eve, sources say

CBC.ca Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The Ontario government is poised to impose a provincewide lockdown starting Christmas Eve, sources confirm, as the province logs more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day.





