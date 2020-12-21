Canada halts flights from U.K. in response to new coronavirus strain
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Canada joined several European nations in halting incoming flights from the U.K. on Sunday in an effort to prevent a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus from spreading to this country.
