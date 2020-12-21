Global  
 

Canada halts flights from U.K. in response to new coronavirus strain

CBC.ca Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Canada joined several European nations in halting incoming flights from the U.K. on Sunday in an effort to prevent a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus from spreading to this country.
 A growing number of European countries halted flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, said by officials to spread faster than others. CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz has more.

