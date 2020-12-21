Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vaccine rollout ramps up across U.S. as new coronavirus variant is being tracked

CBS News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Scientists are tracking a new coronavirus variant, as a CDC panel says Americans 75 and older and frontline essential workers should be next in line for vaccination. Biden Coronavirus Adviser Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, explains how these developments could affect vaccine rollout.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Giroir: Here's what we know about the new coronavirus variant

Giroir: Here's what we know about the new coronavirus variant 01:19

 Admiral Brett Giroir, US Health and Human Services assistant secretary, shares what he knows about a new coronavirus variant that has been discovered in the United Kingdom.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Outrageous': Gov. Sununu Says Congress 'Cutting The Line' To Get COVID Vaccine [Video]

'Outrageous': Gov. Sununu Says Congress 'Cutting The Line' To Get COVID Vaccine

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said it is “outrageous” and “insulting” that members of Congress are “cutting the line” to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published
Italy Is Now the 5th Country to Report a Case of New UK Coronavirus Strain [Video]

Italy Is Now the 5th Country to Report a Case of New UK Coronavirus Strain

Italy Is Now the 5th Country to Report a Case of New UK Coronavirus Strain

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:17Published
New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti [Video]

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti

A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

New York Nurse Gets COVID-19 Vaccine as US Rollout Begins

 The first federally approved coronavirus vaccine in the United States went to a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York on Monday,...
Newsmax Also reported by •CBS NewsThe Age

Azar: New coronavirus strain in UK won't impact vaccine

 The new mutated coronavirus genetic variant reported in the United Kingdom is not expected to impact the efficacy of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine,...
FOXNews.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: How dangerous is the new UK strain, and could it hamper a vaccine?

Covid 19 coronavirus: How dangerous is the new UK strain, and could it hamper a vaccine? A new variant of coronavirus has been identified in England and Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, revealed on December 14 that its numbers "are increasing...
New Zealand Herald