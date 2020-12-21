Probe: Trump officials attacked CDC virus reports Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration political appointees tried to block or change more than a dozen government reports that detailed scientific findings about the spread of the coronavirus, a House panel investigating the alleged interference said Monday.



Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said his coronavirus committee investigators have found evidence of a “political pressure campaign” to “bully” professionals at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in what may have been an attempt to “cripple the nation's coronavirus response in a misguided effort to achieve herd immunity.”



Herd immunity is shorthand for a theory — rejected by most public health experts — that society can be best protected by allowing younger people to get infected and develop natural immunity until vaccines are widely available.



Accusing Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield of stonewalling his investigation, Clyburn issued subpoenas compelling them to turn over reams of documents and emails by Dec. 30.



The committee's topline findings so far were detailed in a 20-page letter to Azar and Redfield that centered on the actions of two political appointees earlier this year at HHS. New York political operative and Trump loyalist Michael Caputo was installed as the department's top spokesman during a period of high tension between White House officials and Azar. Caputo brought health researcher Paul Alexander with him as an adviser. Both men have since left the agency.



But for months, the letter alleges, they waged a campaign to block or change articles on the COVID-19 pandemic in a CDC publication called the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, or MMWR, which is closely followed by the public health community.



With Alexander... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published 6 days ago Trump pardons Manafort and Stone 02:08 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. Bryan Wood reports. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado



The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33 Published 18 hours ago President Donald Trump Hands Out 26 New Pardons



President Donald Trump handed out 26 new pardons Wednesday, including two more connected to the special counsel probe and one close to his family; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:56 Published 1 week ago Trump Pardons Manafort



Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Manafort was investigated by Robert Mueller during his probe into Russia's.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:42 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump officials attacked government Covid reports - probe Trump administration political appointees tried to block or change more than a dozen government reports that detailed scientific findings about the spread of the...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago





