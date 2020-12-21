America can beat coronavirus without lockdowns by studying South Korea's "successful approach"

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources South Korea reports first case of mutant virus strain | Oneindia News



South Korea has reported the first case of the new variant of the coronavirus detected in the UK in 3 people returning from London on December 22nd. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:19 Published 19 hours ago South Korea imposes tighter COVID measures until January 3



By setting standards for testing and tracing, South Korea is now struggling to contain its third wave of coronavirus infections. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:38 Published 5 days ago Seoul is facing an ICU bed shortage. See how the city is trying to tackle it



South Korea, once considered a model nation in combating Covid-19, now faces a dire shortage of ICU beds for coronavirus patients. CNN’s Paula Hancocks reprots. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:24 Published 1 week ago