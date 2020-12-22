Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario reports 2,202 new COVID-19 cases as ICU admissions reach new high

CBC.ca Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Ontario reported another 2,202 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the number of patients with the illness in intensive care climbed to its highest at any point during the pandemic, according to an internal report circulated among hospitals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID recovery rate over 95%, active cases only 2.90%: Govt

COVID recovery rate over 95%, active cases only 2.90%: Govt 01:28

 The Health Ministry on December 22 informed that the COVID-19 recovery rate is now more than 95%, as the new discharges continue to outweigh daily infections. "95.65% are the cases which have recovered. 2.90% active cases exist," said Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary in the union government.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally [Video]

Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally

India recorded 19,556 new COVID-19 cases taking toll to 1,00,75,116. 30,376 recoveries , and 301 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases. A total of 16,31,70,557..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
India records lowest Covid cases at 19,556 since July, 301 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

India records lowest Covid cases at 19,556 since July, 301 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India added only 19,556 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since early July, according to Health Ministry data released this morning. The country's total number is now at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published
MSDH reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths [Video]

MSDH reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths with no new deaths in the southern six counties.

Credit: WXXVPublished