Ontario reports 2,202 new COVID-19 cases as ICU admissions reach new high

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally



India recorded 19,556 new COVID-19 cases taking toll to 1,00,75,116. 30,376 recoveries , and 301 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases. A total of 16,31,70,557.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 10 hours ago India records lowest Covid cases at 19,556 since July, 301 deaths in 24 hours | Oneindia News



India added only 19,556 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since early July, according to Health Ministry data released this morning. The country's total number is now at.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:09 Published 10 hours ago MSDH reports 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths



The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,167 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths with no new deaths in the southern six counties. Credit: WXXV Published 16 hours ago