PHOTOS: 'Great Conjunction' Dazzles Stargazers Around The World

NPR Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
On Monday evening, Jupiter and Saturn appeared closer to each other in the sky than they have for hundreds of years, in what has become known as the "Great Conjunction."
