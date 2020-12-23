Global  
 

Paramedics took Yosif Al-Hasnawi to the wrong Hamilton hospital, physician tells trial

CBC.ca Wednesday, 23 December 2020
A physician who edited the standards of care that Hamilton paramedics must follow says there were multiple signs that Yosif Al-Hasnawi should have been transported to a lead trauma hospital as soon as possible. 
