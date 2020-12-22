Global  
 

It's not a 'Conspiracy Theory' when they do it: Left is questioning Mitch McConnell's vote totals in Kentucky

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
(Natural News) I do so love liberal hypocrisy. What makes it so entertaining is that they are oblivious to their intellectual dishonesty and lack the capacity for introspection. It makes for unintentional humor when they can’t fathom why people laugh at their riotous inconsistency. (Article by Rick Moran republished from PJMedia.com) The latest installment of...
