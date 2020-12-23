Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump demands Congress amend pandemic relief bill, issues controversial pardons

CBS News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
In a video posted on social media Wednesday, President Trump demanded that Congress revise its coronavirus relief bill to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 per individual. Minutes earlier, the president had announced a wave of controversial pardons, including some for his political allies. Chip Reid reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Trump asks Congress to amend Covid aid bill 'disgrace'

Trump asks Congress to amend Covid aid bill 'disgrace' 00:54

 In a video posted on Twitter, President Trump urged Congress to increase relief payments to individual Americans and eliminate "wasteful and necessary" spending items.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'His point is justifiable': MoS Muraleedharan on Kerala Guv rejecting special session proposal [Video]

'His point is justifiable': MoS Muraleedharan on Kerala Guv rejecting special session proposal

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 23, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala Governor rejecting proposal for a special..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
President Trump Calling For Changes To COVID Relief Bill [Video]

President Trump Calling For Changes To COVID Relief Bill

The President in a video posted to Twitter demanded Congress amend their COVID-19 relief package to include $2,000 stimulus checks rather than the $600 that was originally included. KDKA's Amy Wadas..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:09Published
Rahul Gandhi will submit '2 crore signatures' against farm laws to President: K Suresh [Video]

Rahul Gandhi will submit '2 crore signatures' against farm laws to President: K Suresh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on December 24 with respect to the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws. Congress leader and MP K Suresh told ANI that Rahul..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published