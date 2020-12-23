Canadian Armed Forces launch investigation after soldier calls for public disobedience on coronavirus vaccinations
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () (Natural News) The Canadian Armed Forces have begun an investigation after one of its soldiers called for other members of the armed forces to resist orders to help in the distribution of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. This particular soldier, known as Leslie Kenderesi, spoke in front of a crowd at an anti-lockdown rally at Yonge-Dundas Square in...
