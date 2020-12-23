Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Moderna vaccine to arrive in B.C. next week, as health models show COVID-19 curve beginning to bend

CBC.ca Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provided new details Wednesday on how hundreds of thousands of British Columbians will receive a COVID-19 vaccine over the new few months, while expressing cautious optimism about the province's efforts to flatten the curve once again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDVR - Published
News video: Some Denver law enforcement set to receive vaccine next week, ahead of health care workers

Some Denver law enforcement set to receive vaccine next week, ahead of health care workers 02:10

 Some Denver Sheriff Department employees are scheduled to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine ahead of some nurses, doctors and Coloradans in long-term care facilities.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Denver First Responders Are Getting The COVID Vaccine [Video]

Denver First Responders Are Getting The COVID Vaccine

Denver Health shared a photo of the vaccine clinic where Denver first responders are receiving the Moderna vaccine.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:23Published
Martin County COVID-19 vaccine hotline experiencing extremely high call volume, officials say [Video]

Martin County COVID-19 vaccine hotline experiencing extremely high call volume, officials say

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County is now making appointments for people who are 65 and older, health care providers, and first responders to get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:36Published
Analysis: At Trump Admin's 'Warp Speed,' It'll Take 10 Years To End Pandemic [Video]

Analysis: At Trump Admin's 'Warp Speed,' It'll Take 10 Years To End Pandemic

The vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is rolling along--but very, very slowly. While the FDA has approved two vaccines for distribution, experts say it will be many months..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published