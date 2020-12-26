The Latest: Beijing residents told to stay put for holidays Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

BEIJING — China's capital has urged residents not to leave the city during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays, implementing fresh restrictions after several coronavirus infections last week.



Two domestic cases were reported on Friday, a convenience store worker and a Hewlett Packard Enterprise employee. Another two asymptomatic cases were discovered in Beijing earlier in the week.



Beijing is conducting testing on a limited scale in the neighborhoods and workplaces where the cases were found.



To contain any new outbreaks, the Beijing government canceled big gatherings such as sports events and temple fairs. It says applications will be strictly reviewed for any major events. Venues such as cinemas, libraries and museums have to operate at 75% capacity.



It also called on companies not to arrange business trips outside the city and abroad.



Lunar New Year is Feb. 12.



Separately, officials in the northeastern port city of Dalian said Friday that they had tested over 4.75 million people for the coronavirus after 24 confirmed infections this month.



Authorities have shut schools and all public spaces in five neighborhood divisions in Dalian, and only essential workers can leave their compounds.



