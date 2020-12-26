Hard border restrictions imposed on Australian states following small coronavirus outbreak

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nagaland to reopen for tourists after 9 months from 27th December: Check guidelines| Oneindia News



After nine months of restrictions on entry of tourists to Nagaland due to the coronavirus pandemic, the northeastern state will be re-opened for domestic tourists from December 27. As per the state.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago Several European nations halt UK flights over new COVID strain



Countries place new restrictions on travel to and from the UK due to concern over a new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36 Published 1 week ago Europe: Morgues overwhelmed amid relentless second COVID wave



Three days into a hard lockdown, Germany experiences another day with more than 30,000 infections. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:34 Published 2 weeks ago