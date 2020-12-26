Global  
 

Hard border restrictions imposed on Australian states following small coronavirus outbreak

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Victorian government in Australia has enforced hard border restrictions following a small COVID-19 outbreak in the neighboring state of New South Wales (NSW). State Premier Daniel Andrews passed an order forbidding residents from Greater Sydney and the NSW Central Coast from entering any part of Victoria without going into hotel quarantine for two weeks. Victorian residents coming...
