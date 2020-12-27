(Natural News) Walt Disney World theme parks have been trying to salvage the year and recover billion-dollar losses in profit by reopening in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. This includes requiring guests to wear face masks at all times, even on rides. In fact, guests who are found not wearing masks do not receive their on-ride...Full Article
TWISTED: Walt Disney World has been digitally adding face masks over ride-goers' faces
NaturalNews.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Disney World Was Adding Digital Masks To Ride Photos
Wochit Tech
Disney World Was Adding Digital Masks To Ride Photos
You might like
More coverage
JUNE 11 5P
WEVV
JUNE 11 5P