Ontario criticized for pausing vaccine rollout over holidays

CBC.ca Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Ontario is facing criticism for shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination efforts for two days over Christmas, as doctors stress that time is of the essence. Meanwhile, a study shows how Canada's rollout compares to other countries.
