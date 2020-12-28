Ontario criticized for pausing vaccine rollout over holidays Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Ontario is facing criticism for shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination efforts for two days over Christmas, as doctors stress that time is of the essence. Meanwhile, a study shows how Canada's rollout compares to other countries. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What's next for the vaccine rollout?



Just days into the vaccination of frontline health care workers, many are asking who's next? States are beginning to roll out their plans - but timing is still very much in the air. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:22 Published 2 weeks ago U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout



Hospitals, nurses and even UPS are readying for a potential rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as the FDA is widely expected to authorize it for emergency use in the United States within days. This.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:12 Published 3 weeks ago

