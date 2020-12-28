Ontario criticized for pausing vaccine rollout over holidays
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Ontario is facing criticism for shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination efforts for two days over Christmas, as doctors stress that time is of the essence. Meanwhile, a study shows how Canada's rollout compares to other countries.
