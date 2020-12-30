Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Luke Letlow, Louisiana's incoming Republican member of the U.S. House, has died from complications related to COVID-19 only days before he would have been sworn into office. He was 41.



The congressman-elect died at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport on Tuesday, according to his spokesman Andrew Bautsch.



“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” Bautsch said in a statement.



Louisiana's eight-member congressional delegation called Letlow's death devastating.



“Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him," the delegation said in a written statement. "He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our nation."



U.S. House leaders also offered their condolences.



“May it be a comfort to Luke’s wife Julia and their children Jeremiah and Jacqueline that so many mourn their loss and are praying for them at this sad time,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.



House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said: “Our hearts break tonight as we process the news of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s passing.”



Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to pray for Letlow’s family.



“COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family.”



The governor intends to call a March special election to fill the congressional seat, according to his spokeswoman, Christina Stephens.



Letlow was admitted...