LISTEN: Sidney Powell lays out evidence of rampant election fraud in latest interview, "for five states to stop counting on election night is absolutely unprecedented"
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Attorney Sidney Powell joined Todd Herman for a radio interview on Tuesday. When asked about what her “Elevator Pitch” would be to the Supreme Court, she responded with undeniable truths. (Natural News) (Article by Allan Miller republished from 100PercentFedUp.com) Via Twitter user Murray: “The very night of the election many people saw something that they had never seen before in...
President Donald Trump on Saturday aimed a large dose of spleen at the US Supreme Court.
According to Business Insider, Trump's latest outburst stems from his loss to now President-elect Joe Biden in..