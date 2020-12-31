Alert: China gives conditional approval to coronavirus vaccine; Sinopharm's is first one OK'd for general use in China

With three Covid-19 vaccines awaiting approval, India kick-started a dry-run to test the vaccination machinery. Eight districts across the four states of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat were selected for the dry-run. A complete 'mobilisation of all elements in the vaccination drive' will be...
MHRA Chief Executive, June Raine, confirmed the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK. The roll out of the jab will begin Monday 4th January. Report by Browna. Like..
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the security of the country is a priority for the Modi government. The Defence Minister said that he would not like to question previous governments in the..
As tension with China continues, soldiers remain on high alert along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were seen patrolling and..
