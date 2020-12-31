High LA virus deaths, more contagious variant hit California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mutant variant of the coronavirus that appears to be more contagious has been found in Southern California, where the state's most populous county recorded more than 10,000 deaths and authorities warned they will be patrolling streets to shut down large New Year's Eve gatherings that could spread the infection.



Los Angeles County reached a “terrible milestone” with 274 additional deaths in 24 hours for a record toll of 10,056 deaths, Los Angeles County Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced Wednesday.



The COVID-19 daily death toll over 14 days has averaged about 150 people, or “about equal to the number of deaths from all other causes, which is about 170,” said Ferrer. “Most heartbreaking is that if we had done a better job reducing transmission of the virus, many of these deaths would not have happened.”



The county, which has had about 40% of the state's virus deaths, is one of nearly two dozen in Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley area where hospital intensive care units have technically run out of room, although ICU patients are being placed in other hospital areas under “surge" procedures.



Meanwhile, California became the second state after Colorado to report finding a new strain of the virus that was first confirmed in the United Kingdom.



The patient, who developed symptoms on Dec. 27, is a 30-year-old San Diego County man who didn't have any history of travel, which could indicate that someone else already had brought the new strain into the state, officials said.



It is common for viruses to undergo minor changes as they reproduce and move through a population. Scientists have found no evidence that the variant is more lethal or causes more severe illness, and they believe the vaccines now being dispensed will be effective against it. But the...