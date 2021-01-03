Boris Johnson says more areas may need tougher restrictions to curb the new variant of the virus.Full Article
Covid: Regional rules 'probably going to get tougher', says Boris Johnson
BBC News 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
UK introduces tougher lockdown rules
Reuters Studio
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government had been forced to impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions on..
You might like
More coverage
Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter
Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that “things will lookand feel very different” after Easter, with a..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
UK PM Johnson reimposes COVID measures
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to..
Reuters - Politics