Ontario reports 3,270 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations near 1,200
Published
Ontario reported another 3,270 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the seven-day average of daily cases approaches 3,000 for the first time.Full Article
Published
Ontario reported another 3,270 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the seven-day average of daily cases approaches 3,000 for the first time.Full Article
As the U.S. hit a new high of COVID-19 deaths for the second day in a row, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects..
Surges of COVID-19 patients are threatening to overwhelm hospitals across the nation.
CNN reports at least 123,639 people..