West Virginia governor defends his resort's New Year's party

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice brushed off criticism that the posh resort he owns did not follow coronavirus pandemic guidelines after video surfaced of a New Year’s Eve gala showing a tightly packed ballroom, with many people not wearing masks.



The Republican governor, who did not attend the event, has advocated strict mask-wearing — and now advocates vaccinations — as imperative to controlling the coronavirus across the rural state. But video posted online of the billionaire businessman’s resort, The Greenbrier, called into question whether Justice is enforcing pandemic restrictions that have curtailed other businesses.



The governor on Monday called the criticism a “political hit” at him and referred to a Democratic state senator who posted video of the party.



Justice defended protocols put in place by Greenbrier staff, although he said the situation could have been handled better. He rejected the notion that he isn’t pulling his weight while residents make sacrifices such as forgoing seeing family and not being able to play school sports.



“If you don’t think I’m pulling the rope, then you really got a screw loose,” Justice said, referring to his handling of the pandemic. “I don't want any favors," he added about his businesses.



State Sen. Bill Ihlenfeld, an Ohio County Democrat, said on Twitter that the “Greenbrier gala was problematic for a number of reasons, primarily due to the danger it posed to public health, but also because it sent a message that the rules don’t apply to everyone. I’m hopeful that we will do better in 2021.”



West Virginia reported a record 7,413 confirmed positive cases of the virus last week. At least 1,396 people have died since the pandemic began, up 75% in the past month. Compared to other states, West Virginia has the 13th...