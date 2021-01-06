"Programming error on security keys" prompts "emergency ballot" use in Georgia Senate runoff
Published
(Natural News) Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, announced early Tuesday morning on Twitter that a “programming error on security keys” resulted in “backup emergency ballots” having to be brought in to Columbia County (located near Augusta) for the Georgia Senate runoff election. Just before 5:30am, Sterling notified...Full Article