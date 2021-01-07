Experts warn that the U.S. is woefully ill-equipped to monitor a new virus without a comprehensive framework to classify genetic variants of the coronavirusFull Article
Experts Say the US Could Be Blind to the New Virus Variant
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
010521 tues 5
WTVQ Lexington, KY
010521 tues 5
New Covid-19 Strain
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5:30pm ABC Coronavirus PKG 01.05.2021
WTVQ Lexington, KY
You might like
More coverage
5:30 ABC Covid PKG 01.04.2021
WTVQ Lexington, KY
More than 351 thousand Americans have now died from Covid-19 since the pandemic began according to Johns Hopkins University
Coronavirus: The Infodemic - January 1
Polygraph.info
-
VIRUS TODAY: Virus resurges and reshapes itself around world
SeattlePI.com
-
VIRUS TODAY: California struggles to tame COVID-19
SeattlePI.com