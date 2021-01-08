As Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in Tokyo soar, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared for the nation's capital and nearby areas a state of emergency.Full Article
Report: As COVID-19 Cases Soar Japan Declares Tokyo Under the State of Emergency
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tokyo declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases surge
WorldNews
Japan's prime minister declared a state of emergency for the region surrounding Tokyo on Thursday as the country experiences its..
-
Myriad Genetics Receives First Reimbursement Decision for myChoice® Diagnostic System in Japan, Enabling Women with Ovarian Cancer to Benefit from Treatment with Zejula®
GlobeNewswire
-
Japan starts 1st day under emergency steps to curb virus
SeattlePI.com
-
Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area as Covid-19 cases surge
Indian Express
-
Asia Today: Australian city on lockdown over UK variant case
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
Japan Declares State of Emergency in Tokyo as Covid Cases Rise
Upworthy
Fast-rising coronavirus case counts and deaths forced Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to act, but some say the restrictions —..
-
Olympic, Paralympic torches pulled from display as COVID-19 spreads in Japan
CBC.ca
-
Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo amid COVID-19 surge
Upworthy
-
Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo after record COVID-19 infections
Brisbane Times
-
Japan declares emergency for Tokyo area as cases spike
SeattlePI.com