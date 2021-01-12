AP PHOTOS: Boys learn Spain’s deadly art of the bullfight

MADRID (AP) — Holding the red cape outstretched, one boy practices making an elegant swivel as his fellow pupil slowly sweeps past with a pair of bull horns held in front.



They are students of the Bullfighting School at the Las Ventas bullring in Madrid, where children as young as nine can begin learning this deadly dance of human and beast so closely associated with Spanish identity.



The school was closed from March to August when Spain went into one of the world’s strictest lockdowns to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bullfighting, whose decline in Spain corresponds with a rise in an interest for animal rights, has barely come back since the lockdown, with the public still not allowed into large outdoor events including professional sporting events.



But teacher Miguel Rodríguez, a former torero, said his school has adapted like the rest of society to the pandemic era. Face masks and hand disinfectant are mandatory inside the school’s indoor workout room. When training outdoors in the sand-covered ring, masks are optional but social distancing is respected.



“Considering that this world was already being hard-hit before (the pandemic), the excitement that the boys have brought back after the lockdown is incredible,” Rodríguez said.



When students arrive for afternoon classes after their regular school, they all address Rodríguez and the other teachers with a deferential “Good afternoon, maestro.”



They exercise in a small gym, running outside for long stretches with and without the cape to build endurance and agility with the equipment. They train in the techniques of facing down the bull with the poise sought by aficionados and the precision that is key to emerging unscathed.



They break into pairs, one acting as the bullfighter, the other as...