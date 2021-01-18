'Gab' CEO pulls off the impossible for Trump... completely backed up President Trump's Twitter account before deleted and recreated him on 'Gab'
Published
Gab CEO completely backed up President Trump’s Twitter account before it was deleted and recreated him on Gab. (Natural News) (Article by Allan Miller republished from 100PercentFedUp.com) What’s even more impressive is he did this while traffic was up 700% and under attack from leftists. Gab is currently having servers upgraded to handle the large...Full Article