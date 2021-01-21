Despite illnesses, California says virus vaccine can be used

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California said it's safe to immediately begin using a batch of coronavirus vaccine doses after health officials urged a halt to injections and held a review because several people fell ill.



Wednesday's decision frees up more than 300,000 doses to counties, cities and hospitals struggling to obtain supplies. With the largest U.S. population at 40 million people, California has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the country behind New York.



The state Department of Public Health on Sunday urged a pause in the use of a specific lot of the Moderna virus after fewer than 10 people who received shots at a San Diego vaccination site needed medical care, possibly due to rare but severe allergic reactions.



But after a safety review and consultation with Moderna and health agencies, the state “found no scientific basis to continue the pause” and said vaccinations can “immediately resume,” state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a statement.



“These findings should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based,” Pan said, adding that some of her family members had received it.



Cheryl Brennan of Fallbrook was among those who fell ill shortly after being injected last week at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.



“At 18 minutes, it was like my throat started closing,” she told KSWB-TV. “My blood pressure went to 185 over 125, which I guess is very life-threatening.” Help came immediately.



“They hooked up electrodes. They put ice packs on me. I had four EMTs and two nurses helping me and they brought my blood pressure back down within 45 minutes,” Brennan said.



Brennan also said she still plans...